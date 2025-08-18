Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
Morning prayer - Mondays weekly at 10am.
August 24 - morning prayer at 11am.
St Paul’s Church
August 24, Meet & Eat Breakfast in the Cross Link Centre, Upton Cross at 10am.
114th Horticultural Show
This annual event was held in the Parish Hall at Upton Cross on Saturday, 2nd August which was well attended with refreshments available.
Winners were as follows:
LHS Perpetual Cup - Most points in the Show - Rebecca Payne,
H.G.Rich Cup - Best exhibit in the Vegetable classes - Sally Gisbourne,
Owen Shovel Cup - Most points in vegetable section - Rebecca Payne,
W.J.Bartlett Trophy - Collection of vegetables in a trug - Rebecca Payne,
Mary Daniel Cup - Most points in flower arranging - Sally Gisbourne,
Delta Sobey Cup - Best Exhibit in flower arranging - Sally Gisbourne,
Gordon Rich Cup - Most points in flower section - Tamsin McMaster,
Mary Sargent Cup - Best Exhibit in flower section - Tamsin McMaster,
Elsie Davy Cup - Best planted container - Helen Gribble,
L. Morcom Cup - Best Adult photograph - Isabelle Delbridge,
Tucker Trophy - Best exhibit in handicraft section - Sally Gisbourne,
Jennifer Bastard Cup - Most points in Handicraft section - Mark Delbridge,
W.G. Hoskin Cup - Most points in Cookery section - Grace Delbridge,
W.Doney Cup - Most points in children’s cookery,
Junior 11 years and under - Grace Delbridge,
R Doney Cup - Most points in children’s cookery,
12 to 16 years - Marya Payne,
Saunders Family Cup - Most points in Key stage 3 - Marya Payne,
Mr and Mrs G Hoare Children’s Cup - Best item in the craft section - Little Diggers,
Head Teachers award- Most points in Key Stage 2 - Little Diggers,
Eric Doney Shield - Young Gardeners - Tallon King,
Play Group Cup - Most points in Key Stage R,
Four years and under - Elsie and Ava Hicks,
Craig Fisher Shield - Best child entry - Little Diggers,
T. Gimblett Cup - Best children’s children’s photograph - Beau Gritt,
The Photography Cup - Most points in photo section -Shaun Ewings,
Marrow Trophy - Longest - Rebecca Payne,
Tallest Beanstalk - Jackie Benson,
Most potatoes in a bucket - Jackie Benson,
Best scarecrow - adults - Craft & Chatter Group,
Best scarecrow- children - Little Diggers,
Linkinhorne Parish Council Trophy - Best allotment - Simon and Jan Parker,
Newcomers Prize - Steve Payne,
Tallest sunflower - Steve Payne.
Rilla Mill Village Hall
The next event will be held on Saturday, August 23, in Parson's Meadow (in hall if wet), when The Equalisers Band will be playing 7.30pm to 11pm.
Gates open at 6.30pm. There will be a bar and food.
Torpoint
Torpoint & Rame Peninsula Lions
Torpoint and Rame Peninsula Lions have a stock of over 50 wheelchairs which they loan out for people to use the across the Torpoint and Rame area.
The free of charge scheme loans out wheelchairs for up to four months for hospital visits, medical or care needs (for non-specialised use only), for holidays, for day trips, for visiting relatives, etcetera.
The charity does not have any electric wheelchairs. All that is requested is that an affordable donation is made to the charity for the use of the wheelchair.
For enquiries about the wheelchair loan scheme please contact Lion Graham Evans on 07427 614179.
St Pinnock
Connon Methodist Church
The August 23, cream tea from 2pm to 5pm with books, cake and a bric-a-brac stalls in aid of church and Mount Edgecombe Hospice (sweet and savoury scones).
On August 24 the Sunday service will be with Martin O'Connell.
St Ive
Village Hall
The morning United Service, held at St Ive Village Hall. Will be on Sunday, August 24, starting at 10.30am.
This will be a Local Arrangement (LA) service. Tea/coffee will be served following the service. All welcome.
St Ive Parish Church
The third Afternoon Cream Tea will be on Sunday, August 24, starting at 2pm until 4pm.
Held in the church. Please come along and share a time of chat over a good selection of munchies.
Advance notices: A Macmillan coffee afternoon will take place at St Ive Parish Church, jointly run by St Ive Village Churches. On Sunday, September 7, from 3pm till 5pm. All are welcome to come and share with this fundraiser.
On Sunday, September 14, the United Village Churches Harvest Festival, will be held in the Village Hall, starting at 11am. Led by Martin O'Connell. With a Faith Lunch to follow the service.
Liskeard
Liskeard & District Constitutional Club
During 2024, members of the Liskeard & District Constitutional Club supported the Children’s Hospice South West charity.
A programme of quizzes, bingo sessions, a charity auction, together with donations from members raised funds for this charity which cares for children with life limiting illnesses.
On Saturday, July 12, Beth from CHSW with supporters, visited the Constitutional Club when a cheque for £2,000 was presented on behalf of the club.
Beth spoke about the hospice, the aim of the charity and thanked all club members for their kind and continuous support over the years.
Pelynt
Looe & District Flower Club
Looe & District Flower Club invite you to a flower demonstration on September 2 at Pelynt Village Hall at 2pm.
Angel Hyland is demonstrating ‘Autumn Beauty’. The competition is ‘Country Market’.
On October 7 Fiona Hammond is demonstration flower arranging. The competition is autumn.
It is £5 for visitors. Tea and coffee and a raffle for the flowers.
Pensilva
Women’s Institute
No meeting in August as we had the Annual outing.
This year again it took the form of a mystery trip, organised by our president Verna Dawe. How ever hard we tried to find out the destination, lips remained tightly sealed. The day dawned bright with a hint of rain, so sun hats and umbrellas were taken, just in case. Destination unknown, but lots of guesses as we crossed the bridge into Devon. Well, all was revealed. Torre Abbey, Torquay, what a delight . Very few of us had been there before or even heard of it. Founded in 1196 by the Premonstratensian Canons. By 1536 the Abbeys annual income made it one of the wealthiest in the country. The canons surrendered to King Henrys commission in 1539, and a lot of the Abbey was destroyed.
After a succession of owners it came into the passion of the Cory family. Lots of improvements followed, eventually becoming a very grand Georgian House. In 1930 it was bought by Torquay City Council.
Lots to see including art exhibitions, Mechanical Marvels automata exhibition, and the gardens. A very enjoyable afternoon and certainly worth a visit.
The afternoon finished with a visit to Paignton and a fish and chip supper. Thanks were expressed to Verna for organising a lovely day.
We celebrated three birthdays this month, Frances Tucker, Cherry Woodhouse and Mary Yates.
We were reminded of the Horticultural show on Saturday, September 13, at 2.15pm at Millennium House, Cream teas and cakes, raffle. Free entry.
Lanreath
Village hall
On Sunday, August 31, in Lanreath Village Hall there will be a car boot sale from 12pm.
Cost £8 per car (pre booked) and £10 per van (pre booked).
Hot and cold refreshments will be available.
St Cleer
Cleerway Community Church
Cleerway Community Church is meeting on Sunday morning at The Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA at 9.45am for breakfast.
The morning service starts at 10.30am. All are welcome, irrespective of belief or church background.
For more information visit www.cleerway.org.uk
Church
A ‘Craft Fair’ is to be held on Friday, September 12, and Saturday, September 13, from 10.30am to 4pm.
Various stalls, crafts and homemade produce. Refreshments.
Free admission - everyone welcome.
Plymouth
Lions Club
A donation of £400 has been made to St Luke’s Hospice Plymouth by the Lions Club of Plymouth in memory of the late Iris Russell, the wife of club member Lion Roy Russell.
The cheque was presented by Lions Club president Alan Clifford at the Hospice premises in Stamford Road, Turnchapel, in the company of Lion Roy Russell, along with three members of his family in addition to a number of Lions Club members.
Receiving the cheque on behalf of St Luke’s was the Hospice partnership manager Nina Wearne.
Lions in attendance at the cheque presentation included club president Lion Alan Clifford, Lion Roy Russell, Lion Tony Old, Lion Pam Greenwood, Lion Ray Shipton, Lion Jill Owen, Lion Jeff Horgan (club treasurer) and Lion Ian Hill (club secretary).
The Lions Club of Plymouth, which was formed in 1964, currently has 30 members and is part of Lions Clubs International, which has 1.4-million members in 49,000 clubs throughout the world.
