This year again it took the form of a mystery trip, organised by our president Verna Dawe. How ever hard we tried to find out the destination, lips remained tightly sealed. The day dawned bright with a hint of rain, so sun hats and umbrellas were taken, just in case. Destination unknown, but lots of guesses as we crossed the bridge into Devon. Well, all was revealed. Torre Abbey, Torquay, what a delight . Very few of us had been there before or even heard of it. Founded in 1196 by the Premonstratensian Canons. By 1536 the Abbeys annual income made it one of the wealthiest in the country. The canons surrendered to King Henrys commission in 1539, and a lot of the Abbey was destroyed.