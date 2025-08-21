AN exciting quartet by Bristol-based saxophonist and composer Alex Merritt is coming to Calstock Arts on Saturday, January 31 2026.
The quartet brings together four distinctive improvisers, and voices on their respective instruments, to interpret original material of Alex’s that draws inspiration from both classical composers such as Maurice Ravel, Olivier Messiaen and Henri Dutilleux as well as a host of contemporary jazz influences.
The band will also play choice arrangements of music by jazz favourites Joe Henderson, John Coltrane and Thelonious Monk. The line-up features Rebecca Nash on piano, Will Harris on bass and Jay Davis on drums.
This quartet builds on the success of Alex’s former quartet release ‘Anatta’ (2016), a record that featured legendary American drummer Jeff Williams.
Since this time Alex has also released two albums for Barcelona-based label Fresh Sound New Talent; ‘Mind-Ear-Ladder’ in a co-led quintet with trumpeter Steve Fishwick (2022) and ‘Common Threads’ with the Fresh Sound Ensemble (2023).
Alex is now relishing the opportunity to get back to the classic quartet format with this brilliant line-up and is excited to bring some new quartet material to Calstock Arts as part of a larger nationwide tour in January- February 2026.
The jazz saxophonist, composer, educator and producer from Cambridge who lives in Bristol, studied at the Birmingham Conservatoire, where he graduated in 2009.
He found the experience very formative, and it sparked his interest in composition and the integration of techniques, and harmonic devices, from contemporary classical music into jazz.
Alex enjoys a great balance between his performing/composing work, his educational work at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, family life, his private teaching practice and gig co-curation for the Fringe In The Round in Clifton, Bristol.
To book tickets, visit: calstockarts.org/event/31-january-alex-merrett-quartet/
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.