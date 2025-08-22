THREE local darts players from South East Cornwall have hit the bullseye for charity after completing a 12-hour darts marathon in Torpoint.
John Darby and John Cook from Millbrook, along with Scott Town from Torpoint, took on the challenge at The Comrades Club, raising an impressive £1,008.26 for Macmillan Cancer Support through donations and a grand raffle.
The players have thanked everyone who supported their efforts, with special mention to the Quizzers at the Rising Sun in Kingsand who raised £258.16, the patrons of The Comrades Club who contributed £168, residents of Fort Picklecombe who raised £122, and the Bar Tusker quiz team in Millbrook who added £109.
After a well-earned rest, the trio are already planning another marathon next year to support another worthy cause.
