TORPOINT Community College Headteacher Dr Jeremy Plumb has praised Year 11 students for their resilience, determination and achievements as they collect their GCSE and Cambridge National results.
Commenting on what was a hugely successful day for the South East Cornwall school, Dr Plumb said: “We are incredibly proud of every student. These results reflect not just academic achievement, but the resilience, determination and growth of each young person.
Students at Torpoint Community College look at the results of their GCSE exams (Picture: Andy Campfield) (Andy Campfield)
“Our staff have worked tirelessly to support students through their courses, and we are delighted to see so many of them now progressing to our Sixth Form or other exciting next steps.”
Early analysis indicates that 53 per cent of students achieved five or more GCSEs at grade 4 or above.
“We are especially pleased to see students achieving personal milestones and making significant progress in subjects that matter most to them.”
Celebration times for these students at Torpoint Community College after they received their GCSE results (Picture: Andy Campfield) (Andy Campfield)
Beyond the numbers, Dr Plumb indicated they were countless individual stories of success, perseverance, and personal triumph.
“Whether students have exceeded expectations or overcome significant challenges, we are proud of every single one of them,” he added.
