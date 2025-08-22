LOOE Community Academy is celebrating another year of GCSE success, with students praised for their determination, resilience and hard work.
Staff say this year’s results mark a significant milestone for the school and reflect both individual excellence and the collective spirit of a very special year group.
Among the standout successes was Sarah Lefebvre, who joined LCA from France just nine months ago, and achieved an incredible set of grades while also learning English. Sarah gained a Grade 9 in French, a 7 in Maths and strong Science results – a remarkable accomplishment in such a short time.
Other high achievers included Fabian Bran (Maths 8, Science 76, French 7), Hannah Core (English Language 9, English Literature 7, Art and Design 8), and Tobias Lee (Maths 9, with 7s across English Language, French and History).
Headteacher and staff praised the students’ resilience, grit and unity, emphasising how they have supported each other throughout their five-year journey. The school also congratulated all those progressing to sixth form, apprenticeships, college, further education or employment.
A spokesperson for the school said: “We are so proud of every student who worked hard to achieve their grades and open doors for the next stage of their journey. You have been a truly memorable year group – well done and good luck for the future.”
