ST NEOT AFC will kick off the 2025/26 St Piran League season on their new ground opposite Jubilee Hall at Mount.
Having used Callington Community College for their first campaign back in Saturday football, the costs to the club of not having their own pitch would have been unsustainable.
Club secretary Linda Bainbridge takes up the story, saying: “The club kicked off with part of a farmer’s field and a licence to convert it to a playable surface as quickly as possible.
“The Football Foundation, Cornwall FA and the Ground Maintenance Association were consulted, the proposed pitch site inspected, and a sports ground contractor came to look and advise. His positivity and advice were invaluable - and it’s thanks to him that we’ve got this far.
Working with the Jubilee Hall committee at Mount, and with the support of the local communities, Mount and Warleggan, Linda says ‘The New Saints’ are ready to bring lasting success.
“We still need to raise funds, so the crowdfunding page is still open as we need to acquire all the necessary ground maintenance equipment, and something for the away teams to use, so funding will be sought.
“Thanks to our sponsors, the team will run out in September in a brand-new kit, while the first game on the new pitch will be on Sunday, September 7 with a current side versus an old boys team, kick-off at 2pm.
A blessing at 1.45pm from the Rev Garry Swinton will precede the game, while various refreshments and a raffle will also be available.
