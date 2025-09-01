Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 23 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 8pm August 11 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout -carriageway closed for sign erection works, diversion via B3271.
• A38, from 7pm August 18 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A38, from 6am January 14 2025 to 6am January 2 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel - narrow lanes including 30mph speed restriction and layby closures for sign erection works.
And a further 20 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm September 1 to 6am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Loggans Moor to St Erth - 2-way signals for carriageway resurfacing.
• A30, from 7pm September 1 to 6am September 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Loggans Moor to Treswithian carriageway closed for resurfacing. Diversion via Connor Downs.
• A30, from 8pm September 1 to 6am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Victoria exit slip road closed for signage works. Diversion via A30 westbound to Highgate and return to exit.
• A38, from 9pm September 1 to 6am September 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Landrake - lane closure inc. Traffic lights for installation of new average speed cameras.
• A30, from 7pm September 4 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Treswithian to Tolvaddon carriageway closed for resurfacing. Diversion via A3047 through Camborne.
• A30, from 7pm September 4 to 6am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tolvaddon to Treswithian carriageway closure for National Grid works, diversion via A3047.
• A38, from 7pm September 4 to 6am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Moorswater to Island Shop carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal works, diversion via - B3254, A390 and rejoin A38.
• A38, from 7pm September 5 to 6am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, B3252 exit slip closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal works. Also includes the eastbound, closure of the, junction crossover with no access to B3252, exit diversion via - A38 westbound, A390, A38 eastbound to Trerulefoot, A38 westbound to Lower Clicker B3251, Crossover diversion via - A38 eastbound to Trerulefoot, A38 westbound to Lower Clicker B3251.
• A30, from 9.30am to 3pm on September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Scorrier - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 7pm September 8 to 6am September 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Avers exit slips. Lane closures for local authority works.
• A38, from 8pm September 8 to 6am October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Twelvewoods Roundabout to Turfdown Roundabout carriageway closed for resurfacing, diversion via A390, B3269, B3268 and Turfdown Road. HGV diversion via A30 and A388.
• A38, from 8pm September 8 to 6am September 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Tideford to Landrake - convoy working for carriageway resurfacing works.
• A30, from 8pm September 8 to 6am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Victoria exit slip road closed for signage works. Diversion via A30 eastbound to Innis Downs and return to exit.
• A30, from 8pm September 8 to 5am September 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Callywith to Carminow Cross carriageway closure for electrical works, diversion via A38 to Turfdown Roundabout, u-turn back to A30.
• A38, from 9pm September 8 to 6am September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Liskeard Road, - traffic lights for installation of new average speed cameras.
• A30, from 8pm September 9 to 6am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Longrock Bypass - lane closure for survey works.
• A30, from 7pm September 10 to 6am September 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple Tor to Bolventor lane closures and convoy working for carriageway resurfacing.
• A38, from 7pm September 15 to 7am September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Island Shop entry slip road closed for National Grid works. Diversion via A38 westbound to Twelvewoods Roundabout and return.
• A30, from 7pm September 15 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple Tor exit and entry slip roads closed for white lining, diversion for exit slip road eastbound to Bolventor and return, diversion for entry slip road westbound to Preeze Cross and return.
• A30, from 8pm September 15 to 6am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Innis Down exit slip road closed for signage works. Diversion via A30 eastbound to Carminnow Cross and return to exit.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.