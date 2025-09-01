• A38, from 7pm September 5 to 6am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, B3252 exit slip closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal works. Also includes the eastbound, closure of the, junction crossover with no access to B3252, exit diversion via - A38 westbound, A390, A38 eastbound to Trerulefoot, A38 westbound to Lower Clicker B3251, Crossover diversion via - A38 eastbound to Trerulefoot, A38 westbound to Lower Clicker B3251.