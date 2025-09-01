New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 23 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 12 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Mote at The Mote Restaurant, 9 Fore Street, Port Isaac, Cornwall; rated on August 29
• Rated 5: Berryfields at Berryfields Holiday Park, Porthcothan, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on August 28
• Rated 5: The Shaft Inn - Globe Vale Holiday Park at Globe Vale Holiday Park, Sinns Common, Redruth, Cornwall; rated on August 28
• Rated 5: The Wheelhouse at The Wheelhouse Galley, Quay Road, Polperro, Looe; rated on August 28
• Rated 5: Half-Baked Cafe At Trevenson Moor at Trevenson Moor Garden Centre, Cross Roads, Tehidy, Camborne; rated on August 27
• Rated 5: Pier Cafe at Church End, East Looe, Looe, Cornwall; rated on August 27
• Rated 5: Polperro Holiday Park Shop And Restaurant at Polperro Holiday Park, Polperro Road, West Looe, Looe; rated on August 27
• Rated 5: Silco at Unit Bc-07 (K3), The Buttermarket, Station Hill, Redruth; rated on August 27
• Rated 5: Sea Spray Café at Esplanade Road, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on July 23
• Rated 4: Edison And Doyle at Edison & Doyle, 7 Walsingham Place, Truro, Cornwall; rated on August 8
• Rated 3: Mad Hatter's Tea Room at Mad Hatters Tea Party, Cornish Market World, Par Moor Road, St Austell; rated on July 16
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Golden Lion at Golden Lion, 13 Fore Street, Port Isaac, Cornwall; rated on August 29
• Rated 5: Seven Bays Holiday Park at Maribou Holiday Park, St Merryn Holiday Village, St Merryn, Padstow; rated on August 28
• Rated 5: Shoals Brewery at Mussel Shoal Brewery Ltd, Community Taproom At Unit 20, The Shipyard, Harbour Head; rated on August 22
• Rated 5: The Watermill at Watermill Restaurant, Lelant Downs, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on July 29
Takeaways
Plus six ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Befs at G J Ices, Car Park, Trewetha Lane, Port Isaac; rated on August 29
• Rated 5: Helen's Fish And Chips at 2 The Square, Praze A Beeble, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on August 28
• Rated 5: Imperial Dragon at 7 College Street, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on August 27
• Rated 5: Greek Street at Proper Greek, Bird In Hand, Trelissick Road, Hayle; rated on August 21
• Rated 5: The Sandwich Bar (Looe) Limited at The Sandwich Bar, Buller Quay, Quay Street, East Looe; rated on August 21
• Rated 5: The Hangout at The Hangout At Concrete Waves, Trenance Leisure Park, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on August 13