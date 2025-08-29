AS summer draws to a close, Cotehele – the atmospheric Tudor house and estate on the banks of the River Tamar – is preparing for one of its busiest autumns yet.
From free family activities and seasonal trails to hands-on art workshops and exhibitions, the National Trust property has unveiled a programme that promises something for all ages and interests.
The season gets underway on Saturday, September 6 with the return of PondLife! at Cotehele Quay. These monthly drop-in sessions invite families to try their hand at pond dipping and discover the fascinating creatures that live in the estate’s waters. Sessions continue on October 4 and November 1, offering young explorers the chance to connect with nature in a fun and interactive way.
A highlight of September will be Heritage Open Days (September 17-21), England’s largest festival of culture and heritage. During this five-day celebration, visitors can explore Cotehele’s historic house and gardens completely free of charge, with no booking required.
Art lovers will also be treated to an exhibition by Tamar Valley painter Clare Law, whose Landscapes of Texture and Light will be on display from September 20-28 in collaboration with the Bull Pen Gallery. Her works, inspired by the region’s scenery and gardens, capture the shifting moods and colours of the valley.
For those keen to get outdoors, Cotehele is once again running its popular Nature Walks on September 28 and October 26. These free, volunteer-led tours offer fascinating insights into the estate’s diverse ecology and wildlife.
October half-term brings a family-friendly adventure with Swashbuckling Scarecrows (October 25 to November 9). Children will be invited to pick up a free trail sheet and search the gardens for cheeky scarecrows dressed as pirates – a light-hearted seasonal activity guaranteed to capture imaginations.
Creativity also takes centre stage this autumn with a series of workshops designed to inspire. On September 10, visitors can join a Printing Workshop to create an autumn-inspired artbook using simple printmaking and stamping techniques.
Later in the season, on October 22, the Papercutting Art Workshop will guide participants through the delicate craft of scalpel work, layering colours, and creating intricate stencils.
Local artist Clare Law will return on November 5 to lead an Oil Painting and Knife Workshop, open to both beginners and more experienced painters. Each workshop costs £45 per person and requires advance booking.
Looking ahead, Cotehele is already preparing for one of its most loved festive traditions: the creation of its famous Christmas Garland. From November 10-20, visitors can peek behind the scenes as the gardening team carefully assembles this year’s giant display using thousands of homegrown flowers and greenery.
With such a wide variety of events on offer - from free trails and nature sessions to in-depth art experiences – Cotehele’s autumn programme reflects the richness of the estate itself. Whether you’re a history enthusiast, a nature lover, or simply looking for an enjoyable day out, Cotehele is set to be one of Cornwall’s busiest and most vibrant destinations this season.
