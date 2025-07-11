A NUMBER of campsites in the St Austell area have been selected as among the best in the country.
Experts at campsites.co.uk have named 150 outstanding sites across Great Britain, with six of them being within easy driving distance of St Austell.
East Crinnis Holiday Park, near Carlyon Bay, is the closest to the town. This park was the winner of the Best Campsite South West England prize in the campsites.co.uk 2024 Camping and Glamping Awards.
The experts said the site offers peaceful and family-friendly camping and glamping with spacious pitches and great facilities.
The Treveague Campsite near Gorran Haven was praised for its peaceful coastal location, with sea views and proximity to three beaches. Meanwhile, campers have given the site a high rating, with one commenting: “It is quite simply the most stunning site we've stayed at in the UK.”
Tregarton Park, at Gorran, was the winner of the Best Caravan Park accolade in the campsite.co.uk 2024 Camping and Glamping Awards. Facilities at the family-run site, set in 12 acres with coastal and countryside views, include a heated pool and tennis courts.
Court Farm Campsite at St Stephen is a four-acre site with countryside views and a secure dog run. The site has large pitches and space for children to play football and cricket and fly kites.
Eden Valley Holiday Park at Lanlivery is an adult-only touring park with an onsite games room and laundrette, while family-friendly Mena Farm, near Lanivet, has meadows, woodlands and ponds.
Martin Smith, the founder of campsites.co.uk, said: “I’m really pleased to launch our list of outstanding sites for 2025. Every one of these sites is a trusted favourite with our audience and a great choice for your break this summer.”
