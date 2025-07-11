A NEW mural created by art and design students is transforming an entrance to Fowey Docks – a location regularly seen by cruise liner passengers arriving in the summer months.
The artwork, which is the result of a partnership between minerals giant Imerys and the Cornwall College St Austell art department, celebrates the district’s rich mining heritage.
The project, which provides a platform for young artistic talent to shine, was initiated by Marie Timms, supply chain analyst for Imerys, with the support of her colleague Clare Sleeman, talent and learning manager.
Over the past few months, students have worked closely with the Imerys team to develop a design that reflects the local china clay mining industry.
Back in March, students presented their initial concepts and, after feedback sessions, a final design was agreed.
Recently, the students arrived on site to begin painting, with the mural expected to be completed by early September.
Marie said: “This has been an incredible opportunity for the students, seeing their ideas come to life on this scale has been inspiring. This is what supporting young talent looks like – giving them the tools and space to make their mark.”
Imerys Fowey port manager Alex Taylor-Morrall said: “We’re proud to work as one team with Cornwall College on this unique project. The mural not only enhances the site visually, but also symbolises our commitment to continuous improvement, community engagement and supporting the next generation.”
As cruise liner visitors arrive in the port, they are now being greeted by the colourful tribute to the region’s past, present and future.
Imerys in the UK employs more than 1,110 people at 30 operations located in Cornwall, Devon, Dorset, Cheshire, Staffordshire, Yorkshire and Essex. The UK operations produce kaolin, ball clay, calcium carbonate and calcium aluminates for a broad spectrum of industries.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.