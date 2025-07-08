FIREFIGHTERS battled a large blaze at an unoccupied property near Polperro on Monday (July 7) evening, prompting a significant emergency response from multiple agencies.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said it received numerous 999 calls shortly before 7pm reporting a fire at a building along the A387. Crews and equipment from Polruan, Liskeard and Looe were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Additional resources from Lostwithiel, St Austell and Launceston were later deployed, including a fire engine, a water carrier, a breathing apparatus support unit and incident command vehicles.

Firefighters managed to fully extinguish the blaze at approximately 12.40am on Tuesday.

Devon and Cornwall Police responded to the incident, enforcing temporary road closures around the area. South Western Ambulance Service and National Grid also attended, while a National Grid spokesperson confirmed that nearby electricity supply was cut off for safety reasons during the firefighting operation.

Police confirmed the affected section of the A387 was reopened at 12:35 on Tuesday. An investigation into the cause of the fire is scheduled to take place.