FIREFIGHTERS battled a large blaze at an unoccupied property near Polperro on Monday (July 7) evening, prompting a significant emergency response from multiple agencies.
Additional resources from Lostwithiel, St Austell and Launceston were later deployed, including a fire engine, a water carrier, a breathing apparatus support unit and incident command vehicles.
Firefighters managed to fully extinguish the blaze at approximately 12.40am on Tuesday.
Devon and Cornwall Police responded to the incident, enforcing temporary road closures around the area. South Western Ambulance Service and National Grid also attended, while a National Grid spokesperson confirmed that nearby electricity supply was cut off for safety reasons during the firefighting operation.
Police confirmed the affected section of the A387 was reopened at 12:35 on Tuesday. An investigation into the cause of the fire is scheduled to take place.
