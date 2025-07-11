JUDGES from the South West in Bloom competition were left impressed during their visit to Liskeard to assess the town’s entry in the Commercial, Leisure and Tourism category.
John Hesketh, chair of Liskeard in Bloom, said: “We’ve always seen Fore Street as a key part of the town’s retail offer and our volunteer gardeners take extra time and trouble to keep the planting going throughout the year – watering every day is the secret to long-lasting blooms, as well as a lot of TLC.”
Results of the regional competition will be announced at the final in October.
