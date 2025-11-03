The third type of casework is ‘Campaigns’. These are generally copied and pasted by constituents from organisations such as lobby groups, charities, vested interests, pressure groups, or even other political parties. These are given a lower priority, although every single email is noted and recorded. Since the team were established, we’ve opened 7,829 cases and closed 6,664. Because these are often very similar in format and content, and in order to divert more resource to more pressing casework, some of these responses are sent as and when we have capacity in the team to deal with them. We tend to see a short sharp focus on a particular campaign and then it drops away very quickly.