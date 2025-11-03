Lannaled: Lann – enclosure, Aled – personal name
what3words - ///keepers.cleansed.dogs
Lannaled yw treveglos ha pluw yn Kernow Est, a-dro dhe naw (9) mildir dhyworth Liskerrys. Yth yw war an lann avon Teudhi, tamm ughres a Dowr Lynnhir. An eglos Sows derowel yn Lanneled esa an penneglos a Gernow dhyworth 925 bys 1042. Y krysir an hanow treveglos bos kevrynnys gans Sen Germanas a Auxerre. Byttegyns, nebes tybiethow a venega sen leel a veu enorys y’n kynsa le.
Yth esa an Priorji fondyans kryjyk a vri, ow tenna lies pergherin, bys an Diswrians an Managhtiow yn 1539, pan veu prennys ev gans an teylu Eliot.
An junyans ynter an teylu hag an dreveglos a besyas bos pur bosek, gans an gwrians a’n Yurleth Lannaled yn 1815, hag an annedh teylu pesys yn Porth Eliot.
Y’n termyn eus passys, Lannaled o gwig pyskessa gans porth bysi ynwedh, ow handlans karg a monyow, glow, prenn ha kalgh. Lannaled a’n jeves gorsav tren y honan hwath, mayth yw gwithys yn ta.
St Germans is a village and parish in east Cornwall. It is on the bank of River Tiddy, just upstream of the River Lynher. The original Anglo-Saxon church at St Germans was Cornwall’s cathedral from 926 until 1042.
The village's name is believed to be linked to St Germanus of Auxerre. However, some theories suggest a local saint was initially honoured.
The priory was a prominent religious institution, attracting many pilgrims, until the Dissolution of the Monasteries in 1539, when it was purchased by the Eliot family.
The Eliot family's connection to the village has continued to be very important, with the creation of the Earldom of St. Germans in 1815 and the family's continued residence at Port Eliot.
St Germans was once a bustling fishing village. St Germans Quay was a busy port, handling cargoes of minerals, coal, timber, and limestone. St Germans still has its own well-preserved railway station.
With thanks to An Rosweyth.
