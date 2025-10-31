I went to Brussels three weeks ago with my Select Committee for Environment Food and Rural Affairs. Much of the discussion we had with our European counterparts was about fishing – specifically the upcoming quota negotiations where the scientific evidence sets the discussion for how much of what fish can be caught where. In previous years, reductions to some quotas have been too stark for fishers to adjust to: for example, the pollack quota a couple of years ago was set at zero with no warning, which caused real hardship for Cornish fishermen. It’s vital that the fish stocks are sustainable and fishers and environmentalists all agree that overfishing would be disastrous, but the data we use to set the catch needs to be right.