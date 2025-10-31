I’VE always said that local people know best, especially when it comes to keeping our communities safe.
South East Cornwall has larger towns, villages and hamlets. We have the large city of Plymouth to our East and very rural communities towards Bodmin Moor. Each community has its own unique challenges, and I am determined to help residents work with the police to properly address your needs.
I know that local people want more say in how we tackle crime. I understand that it often feels like Westminster makes decisions without grasping what rural life is like down here. The Cornish way is not always the London way.
That’s why I have been working with local town councils and the police to secure CCTV in blackspots where residents want it. There’s funding available for councils to apply for, and I am encouraging them to do so. I know that Torpoint Town Council has applied, and I will be working with others to secure funding to help people across South East Cornwall feel safer in their local area.
I’ve previously mentioned that I’ve met with police officers in Looe and Torpoint, and more recently, I’ve spoken with police officers in Saltash, too. People in Saltash have been calling for more CCTV on Fore Street, so I’ll be working with local groups to secure this. As your MP, I believe that it is important to listen to what local people want and work with others to put this into action.
By having a good understanding of what our communities need, I can raise these issues in Parliament and have our voices heard in national legislation. The Victims and Courts Bill will guarantee that victims are at the heart of the justice system by strengthening the Victims Commissioner’s powers and giving more power to local councils. Once this Bill becomes law, I will be taking action to ensure that Cornwall Council is using its new powers to protect victims. Local people want to be heard, and laws like this are putting these needs into action.
Recently in Parliament, I’ve also been speaking about the needs of our farmers. I met with the Countryside Land and Business Association to discuss persistent challenges like fly tipping, and I’ll be working directly with farmers and the police on this incredibly important issue. Rural crime has decreased in the last year, but I know that we must continue to take action to drive down crime rates.
Reducing crime in our area is about working with communities. I will continue to listen to local people to hear how new policies are being implemented, whether these are successful, and if community voices are being heard. I know just how devastating crime can be, so it’s important that as your MP I work to deliver results for South East Cornwall. I will carry on speaking with local people, organisations and Ministers to tackle crime.
