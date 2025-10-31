That’s why I was so proud to have the opportunity to bring their story, and their campaign, to the national stage in the House. I tabled an amendment to the Sentencing Bill which would bring their campaign demands into law - treating failure to stop at the scene, call 999, or attempt to administer first aid, all as aggravating factors when it comes to sentencing. I’d like to thank Mark, Helen, and their daughter Leanne for their incredible hard work on this campaign, and reassure them, and every family affected by similar tragedies, that I’ll continue to fight on their behalf as best I can as North Cornwall’s MP.