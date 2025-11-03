By having a good understanding of what our communities need, I can raise these issues in Parliament and have our voices heard in national legislation. The Victims and Courts Bill will guarantee that victims are at the heart of the justice system by strengthening the victims commissioner’s powers and giving more power to local councils. Once this bill becomes law, I will be taking action to ensure that Cornwall Council is using its new powers to protect victims. Local people want to be heard, and laws like this are putting these needs into action.