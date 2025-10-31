IT’S autumn, it’s Cornwall and it’s wet – again. Living as we do on the side of Bodmin Moor, we enjoy (?) the benefits of what school kids will remember as relief rain, or orographic rain in posh schools, when the clouds are pushed on the prevailing wind and have to rise over the high ground, causing the moisture to condense and form the lovely rain droplets.
In theory the area on the leeward side of the hill gets less rain, as the air has reduced its moisture content and this forms a rain shadow area. This is noticeable in big hills like the Pennines, but I can’t see I’ve been too aware of it on Bodmin Moor, which seems universally wet.
Bodmin Moor is, in fact, considered the wettest part of Cornwall – no, really – with an average of 1200mm (47 inches in old money) with December the wettest month – oh good, we still have that to come.
The benefit it that Bodmin Moor sees the birth of three major rivers – Fowey, Camel and De Lank, fed by the brooding clouds.
Interestingly, in detailed weather records that go back to 1727, the wettest year recorded in England and Wales (I assume it doesn’t rain in Scotland) was 1972, when 1285 mm was recorded – almost the same as our average.
There have only been three records on months exceeding an average of 200mm, October 1903, November 1852 and November 1770, all of which indicate that that we are not breaking records all the time these days as we navigate climate change.
Before Cornwall, we lived near Cambridge, one of the driest parts of the country, with an annual average of 570mm or 22 inches – good thing we packed our brollies! But all this rain means we have beautiful scenery and gardens.
