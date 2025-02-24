SCOTTISH rockers Biffy Clyro are the latest headline act confirmed for this year’s Eden Sessions.
The award-winning threesome, made up of Simon Neil and twin brothers, James and Ben Johnston, will head to the popular Cornish tourist attraction for a first-ever gig in the county on Thursday, July 10.
Biffy - who will be joined by special guests Nova Twins - are one of the UK”s most successful rock bands and have performed numerous sets at the likes of Reading and Leeds Festivals, Download Festival, TRNSMT and Isle of Wight Festival.
Fresh from completing their most recent arena tour in November 2022, including sold out shows at The O2 in London and Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, the band have risen from their independent roots in Kilmarnock to become one of Britain’s most renowned live acts.
Known for their electrifying sound and performances, they’ve shared stages with music icons like Foo Fighters, Muse and Bring Me The Horizon, performing at festivals across the world, including Glastonbury and Summer Sonic in Japan.
Rita Broe, Eden Sessions managing director, said: “Biffy are one of the most exciting and celebrated British rock bands of recent years and we can’t wait to see them and Nova Twins play against the backdrop of the Eden Project Biomes.
“Biffy always rank highly among bands people would like to see at the Eden Sessions so it’s incredibly exciting to be able to bring them to Cornwall for the first time.”
Tickets for Biffy Clyro at the Eden Project on Thursday, July 10, 2025, cost £70.90 plus a £9.30 booking fee, and are available through www.edensessions.com.
Tickets will be on sale to Inside Track pass-holders at 10am on Tuesday, February 25. The general ticket sale is at 3:30pm on Thursday, February 27.
Also heading to the Eden Sessions this summer are Texas, Gary Barlow, The Script, Deftones and Madness