Marghas an Fos: Marghas = Market , An Fos = the wall
Marghas an Fos yw godrev vyghan yn Pluw Alan, neb tri ha hanter mildir dhe’n north-west a Druru, dell neyja an vran. Dres termyn hir an fordh veur A30 a bassya der an wodrev, mes a-gynsow fordh nowydh a veu drehevys, ow kasa an boghes treven ena yn koseleth. An vordh goth yw dashenwys lemmyn avel B3288.
An hanow Marghas an Fos a brof yth esa marghas ena gans fos a-dro dhedhi yn termyn eus passys, saw nyns eus ol anedhi dhe vos kevys y’n jydh hedhyw.
Na pell dhyworth an treven yma jynnji bras, rann an bal Chi war donn West, may feu tennys yn-mes dhyworto meur a blom, zynk hag arghans. A-dro dhe vil berson a vedha arvethys y’n bal. Anusadow yw an jynnji, awos bos an chymbla drehevys yn kres an fos dhelergh.
Marazanvose is a little hamlet in St Allen parish, some three-and-a-half miles to the north-west of Truro, as the crow flies. For a long time, the main A30 road passed through the hamlet, but a new road was recently built, leaving the few houses there in peace. The old road is renamed now as the B3288.
The name Marazanvose suggests there was a walled market there in the past, but there is no trace of it to be found in the present day.
Not far from the houses is a large engine house, part of West Chiverton mine, where a lot of lead, zinc and silver was extracted. Around 1,000 people used to be employed in the mine. The engine house is unusual, in that the chimney is built into the middle of the back wall.
