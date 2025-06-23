After many months of collaborative planning between Looe's Boat Owners Association and RNLI this year's Raft Race event took place in the glorious sunshine of Sunday afternoon.
Whilst the race itself was scheduled for a 3.20pm start many of the organisers were setting up not long after 8am on East Looe's Quayside.
The previous two or three days had been something of a mini-heatwave and with the forecast promising more of the same expectations were high...sadly it wasn't quite as simple.
The PA system was set up and then brought back under cover on four different occasions as rain, sometimes heavy, unexpectedly came down into the early afternoon.
By 1pm, as the weather finally turned, raft teams began to arrive on Looe Beach and the individual captains headed towards the registration desk.
The three categories were elite, adult fun and juniors, which, by the start numbered nine, six and five entries respectively.
The crafts did, as could be imagined, vary in terms of shape, size and crew member numbers...many of them looking at the prize for best fancy dress, ultimately won by the team of seven from Killigarth Manor boasting a Santa and elves amongst their crew.
As is usually the case, a popular, fun event coupled with warm weather will always encourage a crowd and this was no exception with both sides of the harbour filled with enthusiastic spectators all keen to cheer rafters along.
It was clear that many of the entrants were, at best, inexperienced and the craft far from competition class however that just added to the outrageous fun, the highlight of which was the combined JuJu's and Chokalet raft succumbing to all the laws of gravity and physics as some team members 'jumped overboard' at the finish line causing a complete upturn much to the delight of the crowd.
The junior race included Looe's U12 Football Club, 1st Liskeard Scouts, No Clooe, Polperro Primary Schools 'Team Turtle' and The Four Musketeers with the latter running out as eventual winners.
The elite race was won by a very determined 'All the way from Calais' team in a push to secure consecutive race wins.
The adult fun race was won by The Ale and Grogg House team with excellent showings from Trelawney Manor's 'Minnions' and a very determined crew representing 'Dotty's' Restaurant and Coffee Shop.
The prize-giving ceremony was held at a packed Sailing Club with myself and Julie Felix MBE in charge of presenting the awards
All in all, an amazing day made all the more amazing by the competitors and enthusiastic crowds of spectators and glorious weather...eventually!
The Liskeard and Looe Radio Roadshow will be out and about at Trelawney on Sunday July 6 and again on Saturday, July 12 as we, once again organise the music stage line-up at Merrymeet...see you there!
