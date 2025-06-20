“If a change of use cannot be made the Methodist Circuit Trustees will be saddled with ongoing costs to maintain and repair a building that they have no use for. The best way to ensure the future of the building is to transfer the care to someone who has a vested interest in maintaining it hence this application to convert it to a single dwelling. The principal rationale of this design is that it respects the architectural detailing and history of the building, and the change of use ensures that it will continue its life with a useful function. The intention is to preserve and uplift the quality of the property, maintaining its heritage assets and leaving it in a better state than it was found.”