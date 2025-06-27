THE Moorland Mandolins made a joyful return to Forder, performing an open-air concert on the village green.
Directed by David Faulkner, the performance included vocal interludes by Sandie and Leith Whittington, Gabrielle Esplin and Nick Hanbury, alongside some stylish recitations by Pat Fishleigh.
After the concert, the musicians were treated to a homemade feast by Viv Courtenay-Crabb and Moira Norman. A raffle run by Mave Hall and Pat Salt, and ice creams served by Colin and Carole Brown, added to the community spirit of the afternoon.
