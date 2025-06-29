AN application to reopen a once popular Cornish pub has been met with resistance from some nearby residents.
They are concerned by the pub’s close proximity to a group of vulnerable people who are housed in temporary accommodation at the rear of the premises.
Max Venables, of MV Properties SW Ltd, has applied to Cornwall Council for a premises licence to reopen The Croft Inn at Hatt, Saltash, which was previously known as the Cardinal’s Hatt and Holland Inn. The council has received seven representations from locals who fear the pub reopening “will make an already volatile situation even worse”.
However, the applicant has stated: “We genuinely feel we will not contribute to the existing issues, which are beyond our control, as a result of having a premises licence for The Croft. Indeed, the proximity of such housing may actually be to the detriment of the business, but being a socially conscious business owner we do not wish to deprive those in need by concentrating our efforts on a single licensed business.
Devon and Cornwall Police were not against the licence as long as additional conditions were added, which have been agreed by MV Properties SW Ltd. These include amending the opening hours to 11am to midnight each day, instead of a 1am closure. Cornwall Council’s environmental health officer wanted the playing of music reduced from 1am to 11pm due to the nearby temporary housing, which was also agreed by the applicant.
The residents who have written to the council in opposition have cited the effect of reopening the pub on those housed on the site with alcohol addiction. One complainant has accused occupants of the temporary accommodation of already “causing mayhem”.
“I feel granting a licence to sell alcohol would be detrimental to the residents of the chalets at The Croft,” wrote a resident of nearby Botus Fleming. “The residents would benefit more from facilities such as a laundry and access to a kitchen where they can cook. They have neither of these at present. The residents need support and guidance not temptation on their doorstep.”
Another resident of the village added: “The Croft is currently being used as temporary accommodation for people experiencing a variety of social problems including drug and alcohol addiction and homelessness. This is an isolated rural setting with no local amenities other than a small shop/petrol station, bus stop and vehicle service station. Since their arrival, there has been a noticeable increase in incidents of theft from the shop by people who appear to be living at The Croft.
“Nobody will benefit from the granting of this licence whilst these vulnerable people are there. Therefore, to alleviate our concerns, The Croft should be designated either as accommodation solely for these vulnerable people or solely as licensed premises. It cannot be both at the same time.”
A Saltash resident told the council: “Many homeless and vulnerable people are residents in the unsuitable chalets there. There are elderly who have no cooking or washing facilities, living on an unsuitable diet, and coming into Saltash for hot food and to do their washing at charitable organisations in the town. Many are already suffering with anxiety due to some of the residents’ unstable behaviour.
“I believe giving The Croft this licence at this time will exacerbate the alcohol issues that police are already dealing with and the mental health of many who are there through no fault of their own.”
“Please do not give the [pub] a licence to sell alcohol due to the type of people currently living on their premises. Selling them alcohol on their doorstep will make matters worse. Already they are causing mayhem,” added a resident of Hatt. “They are completely out their heads. Drunkenly walking on the main roads, urinating anywhere and intimidating the general public.”
“This is going to make an already volatile situation even worse. To add alcohol to the mix is just causing a bigger problem for those currently living there and the neighbours nearby. Also it is not a safe road for pedestrians walking into Saltash which many of them have to do. This could also result in a traffic accident if they are drunk walking along the road without a pavement,” wrote a Saltash resident.
The applicant wrote to the council’s licensing department to address the issues raised by locals concerning the proximity of the temporary housing provided to Cornwall Council by The Croft. “This partnership was one which was made with the best of intentions. As a business, The Croft wanted to ensure its land and property were put to good use in a period where social housing and locations for temporary placement of vulnerable groups was scarce in south east Cornwall.
“The partnership between Cornwall Council and The Croft was one borne of social conscience and a commitment to the people of Saltash, Hatt and surrounding areas to try to enhance the life experience of those in the area, regardless of social class, upbringing or personal circumstances. The provision of temporary housing, and the facilities available for residents was one that was agreed by the council – facilities were deemed to be satisfactory by them.”
MV Properties SW Ltd added: “We work tirelessly to keep the site clean and tidy. However, it is not within our power to control those who live there. It was never our intention to inconvenience the area – it was always our intention to support the local community.
“The residents at Cornwall Council’s temporary accommodation are assessed and housed by them, we have no say in who lives there – this is completely at their discretion. The housing of older people, those with disabilities, drug or alcohol problems is not one we, as a business, can control.
“Having read through the objections at length, the issuing of a premises licence is actually secondary in most cases, with most objections referencing the behaviour of the people living in the accommodation. As much as we would like to help with this, it is Cornwall Council who deal with complaints of this nature. Residents should address these complaints with them, they should be able to advise on a course of action. At this stage, with the licensed premises closed, we are not in a position to support/supervise the area as much as we would like to.”
The statement goes on to say that The Croft is not a city centre venue selling cut price beer, wine and spirits. “We rely on quality products that would satisfy a more discerning client. Our premises, the concept of the business and our potential clientèle will not appeal to the temporary housed residents.”
Cornwall Council’s licensing sub-committee will make a decision on the application on Wednesday, July 2.
