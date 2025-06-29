“Having read through the objections at length, the issuing of a premises licence is actually secondary in most cases, with most objections referencing the behaviour of the people living in the accommodation. As much as we would like to help with this, it is Cornwall Council who deal with complaints of this nature. Residents should address these complaints with them, they should be able to advise on a course of action. At this stage, with the licensed premises closed, we are not in a position to support/supervise the area as much as we would like to.”