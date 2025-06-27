The festivities will begin at 12 noon with a colourful march through the town centre, featuring the world’s largest Pride flag.
The march starts at Fairpark Road, near The Workshed, where participants are invited to gather from 11.45 am. The route follows Fairpark Road, Barras Street, Pike Street and Fore Street, ending at Barras Street.
Cornwall Pride volunteer marshals and local police will be present to keep the event safe and enjoyable. People are welcome to join on foot, while those wishing to take part with vehicles are asked to contact organisers ahead of time.
Once the march finishes at Barras Street from 12.30 pm, a lively Pride celebration will kick off with live entertainment on the main stage. The line-up includes singers, comedians, dancers, drag performers, and more – all family-friendly. Acts such as Samba Kernow, Zalick, Rhys The Nightchurch Pianist and Ellen Triffitt will perform throughout the afternoon and evening, with MKG hosting.
An all-day bar for over-18s and various food vendors will be available. Visitors can bring their own food and drinks, but are encouraged to support local traders to help keep the event free. Cornwall Pride merchandise, including flags and badges, will also be on sale.
Local organisations and support groups will have tents at the event, offering information and a chance to connect. A quiet space is provided for anyone needing a break during the celebrations.
For more information on the day, visit www.cornwallpride.org.
