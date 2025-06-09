• A30, from 8pm June 17 to 6am June 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Plusha exit and entry slip closure also including westbound, righthand turn for inspection/survey works , exit slip diversion via - A30 east to Blackhill Quarry to Polyphant and local roads, entry slip diversion via - Local roads to Polyphant, to Blackhill Quarry and join A30, Righthand turn diversion via - A30 west to Fivelanes junction, A30 east to Blackhill Quarry to Polyphant and local roads.