DOZENS of staff working for minerals giant Imerys in Cornwall have been giving up their time to raise money for good causes.
Two teams took part in a charity football match in aid of Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW), while 37 people tackled a Pretty Muddy obstacle course for Cancer Research UK.
The football match took place at Brannel School in St Stephen, near St Austell, with Team Lithium emerging triumphant over Team Kaolin to take the newly-created Imerys Cup.
The match, watched by supporters, was played in a fun but competitive manner and raised more than £800 for CHSW which runs the Little Harbour children’s hospice at St Austell.
Jack McKie, who works for Imerys British Lithium and was part of the organising team for the match, said: “We are overwhelmed with the level of support for the charity football game we put on. Although we had the Imerys Cup on the line, the most important thing was to raise money for an important cause. Plans are already under way for next year's event. I want to give a massive thanks to the players, the organisers and, most importantly, all of those who donated.”
Separately, Imerys has recently pledged £1,000 to the CHSW Sponsor a Nurse initiative.
CHSW area fundraiser Bethany Rudge said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Imerys for taking the initiative to organise the charity football match in support of our special cause. It’s truly inspiring to see a local company not only get behind our Sponsor a Nurse initiative but also take their support a step further by hosting a staff charity football match.”
Mark Hewson, who leads Imerys in the UK, said: “Events like this really showcase the generosity of the community. It’s about more than just a football match, it’s about coming together to support a cause that touches so many lives.”
Meanwhile, 37 spirited members of Team Imerys took on the Pretty Muddy 5km at Stithians and raised more than £5,800 for Cancer Research UK.
The Pretty Muddy event featured an obstacle course that participants tackled whilst surrounded by pools of mud. Bake sales, craft fairs, a raffle and donations from local companies all contributed to the total raised.
Team Imerys organiser Hannah Cutlan said: “Having taken on the muddy run individually in 2024, I knew it would be even more fun with a group. One of the highlights for all was bringing Imerys colleagues together from different departments and sites, resulting in a fantastic atmosphere on the day.”
The team were inspired by colleague Marie Timms who took part in the race. Marie was diagnosed with cervical cancer in July 2024 and underwent extensive treatment.
Now in remission, she continues to share her story to encourage others to prioritise their health and support one another.
Marie said: “Sharing my journey has not only helped me process my diagnosis, but I hope it helps others too. If my experience can make even a small difference in someone else’s life, then it’s been worth it.”
