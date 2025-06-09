THE centre of St Austell will be buzzing with excitement later this week as the St Austell Festival of Children's Literature returns for its third season.
Favourites from the world of children’s books, including authors, illustrators and television personalities, will be appearing at events in the town on Friday and Saturday, June 13 and 14, and they are expected to draw in the crowds.
The first day of the festival will be dedicated to sessions for local schools and will feature talks and workshops with authors. To round off the day, AF Steadman, the festival patron and author of the Skandar series, will host a quiz, with teams led by visiting authors, between 6pm and 7.30pm.
The second day will be a family day which is open to all and will include interactive readings, storytelling sessions, creative workshops, author signings and a festival hub with a children’s bookshop.
Heather Wright, one of the festival directors, said: “We are really excited to be bringing the book buzz to St Austell town centre again for our third annual children’s book festival.
“We have another incredible line-up of events for the Saturday, perfect for families looking for a fun and affordable day out - £1 for each event is such an awesome deal.
“With comic masterclasses, poetry performances, draw offs, Mr Men Little Miss storytelling and even meeting the actual Supertato for a selfie, and lots more besides, we really have got something for everyone.
“Reading together is such a wonderful thing for families, boosting achievement, supporting well-being and mental health, and improving life outcomes. We can’t wait to see everyone there! Get your tickets and tell your friends too!”
The festival is aimed at children aged up to 12 years old and their families, and tickets are available at www.staustellfestivalofchildrensliterature.com
