New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 16 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 12 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Oggy Oggy Bodmin at Oggy Oggy The Pasty Company, 16 Fore Street, Bodmin, Cornwall; rated on June 4
• Rated 5: T&Cakeshop at Mount Edgcumbe Hospice, 8 Market House Arcade, Fore Street, Bodmin; rated on June 4
• Rated 5: La Piccola at 1 Bridgend, Fore Street, East Looe, Looe; rated on June 3
• Rated 5: Porthminster Cafe at Porthminster Beach Services, Porthminster, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on May 29
• Rated 5: Cafe Art at Unit 6, The Drill Hall, Chapel Street, St Ives; rated on May 27
• Rated 5: Garden Cafe - St Ia at Church Of St Ia, Market Place, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on May 27
• Rated 5: Porthgwidden Beach Cafe at Porthgwidden, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on May 27
• Rated 5: Cornish Lavender at Carnbargus, Perranporth, Cornwall; rated on May 22
• Rated 5: Shio at The Boathouse, South Quay Hill, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on May 21
• Rated 5: Meadows Coffee Shop at The Coffee Shop, Mullion Meadows, Nansmellyon Road, Mullion; rated on April 15
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Duke Of Cornwall at The Duke Of Cornwall, 98 Victoria Road, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on June 4
• Rated 5: The King Doniert at Barras Street, Liskeard, Cornwall; rated on June 3
• Rated 1: Cecil Arms at St Stephens Hill, St Stephens, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on May 16
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Man Foon House at Weston Regent Fruit & Vegtable Ltd, 38 - 40 Fore Street, Bugle, St Austell; rated on June 5