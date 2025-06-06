SALTASH Town Council is inviting residents to take part in a centuries-old local tradition dating back to the 13th century.
On Friday, June 13 at 7:10pm, the Mayor of Saltash, Councillor Rachel Bullock and the civic party will take to the windows of the Guildhall to throw hot pennies and fruit to the crowds below.
This cherished event, steeped in local history, has long been a favourite among residents and visitors alike. Traditionally, the throwing of hot pennies symbolised generosity and celebration from the town’s leaders to the community.
This year, however, there’s a modern twist – water balloons will be added to the mix, bringing extra fun and a splash of surprise for attendees.
Everyone is encouraged to head to the Guildhall to enjoy the spectacle and embrace the tradition.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.