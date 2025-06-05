AN ambitious project to transform an empty town centre shop into a hub for Bodmin’s creative scene is nearing completion.
In a time when the question of ‘what is the future of the town centre’ is increasingly being asked as traditional town centre shopping amenities and other facilities, such as banks become an increasingly scarce presence, Bodmin Revival CIC has launched on a project to turn vacant units into a ‘vibrant town centre’.
With the team currently working to transform the empty shop, the official opening of the gallery is set to take place on Thursday, June 19 with an aim to complete the workshop and studio area by the end of July.
Those behind the scheme to create the Bodmin Creative Studio and Gallery says that its aim is to become a launchpad for graduates, a collaborative hub and a resource for local businesses.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Revival CIC said: “This project will help to revitalise the Town Centre by attracting visitors, supporting local businesses, and fostering a renewed sense of pride in Bodmin. It will open doors for graduates and creatives to build rewarding careers locally, strengthening the local economy and enriching community life.
“61 Fore Street will no longer be just another empty shop but will become a welcoming space for residents to connect, share ideas, and help shape Bodmin’s future. By generating its own revenue, it will reduce reliance on public funding, ensuring a self-sustaining model for long-term regenerative impact.”
A crowdfunder seeking contributions towards their cause can be found at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/bodmin-creative-studio
