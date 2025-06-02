He goes around to schools to educate children on safety at sea. The first lifeboat in Plymouth was in 1803, and was funded privately. They realised they needed a lifeboat as ships were frequently sinking in the rugged coastal waters and men were being lost, which also meant that men were reluctant to go to sea. The first lifeboat station was based at Millbay Docks and in the beginning the crew was manned from employees at the docks. It wasn't until 1947 to 1952 that the lifeboats started to operate with engines and up until then they were operated by using oars. The latest lifeboat called the Sybil Mullen Glover cost £2-million. The inshore lifeboat does 80 per cent of all call outs and it has to be launched within 10 minutes of the call being made. A very interesting talk and what a magnificent job they do.