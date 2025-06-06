PEOPLE in Cornwall are being urged to have their say on services and support that is available for unpaid carers.
Cornwall Council is asking for feedback that will help to shape the support that unpaid carers are able to access in the county.
Cllr Jim McKenna, Cabinet lead for Adult Social Care and Health at Cornwall Council said: “Whether you're caring for a family member full-time, helping a neighbour with shopping and cleaning, or anything in between, we would like to hear about your experiences.
“There are around 55,000 unpaid carers in Cornwall, with only about 10,000 accessing some form of support from the council or it’s commissioned services.
“Unpaid carers are valued not only by the people they look after, but also by their communities and Cornwall as a whole.
“Our aim is to ensure that we are co-designing services with the people who need them, so everyone can access the right support, in the right place, at the right time.
“Your feedback is crucial in shaping the future of carer services. By sharing your thoughts, you can help us create better support for everyone.”
There are two surveys available, one for adults and one for young carers - children and young people who might be supporting a family member.
The surveys can be accessed on the Let’s Talk Cornwall website at letstalk.cornwall.gov.uk/caring
Staff will also be visiting carers in the community to get their views as well as holding workshops. The workshops will be held on the following dates and locations:
- Monday June 9, Lanivet Community Centre - 10am to 12pm
- Wednesday June 11, Penzance Family Hub - 10am to 12pm
- Wednesday June 18, Truro Library - 10am to 12pm.
All of the information gathered will help feed into a 5-year strategy for carers of all ages and will help the shape the support that is commissioned by the council.
If someone thinks that they might be a carer and wants to know about the support that is currently available they can contact Cornwall Carers service at www.cornwallcarers.org.uk
