A ROAD in Bodmin which has been closed since January is set to be closed for even longer than previously anticipated.
Crinnicks Hill in Bodmin has been closed since the start of January 2025 after structural concerns were raised on a building near to the bottom of the hill.
A road closure notice has been extended until July 18 - which would represent a total closure of just over six months if it goes to full length.
It was previously understood that the works on the building would be completed by the end of June.
The extension of the road closure is set to cause additional strain on the town’s road network, with a road closure on Beacon Road between the junctions to Bosvenna View and at Valley View scheduled for Saturday, June 14 between 9.30am and 3.30pm to enable BT Openreach to undertake poling works.
The closure notice reads: “Notice is hereby given that Cornwall Council is under the above Order dated January 25, 2025 continuing to prohibit the use by traffic over an area of highway being Crinnicks Hill, Bodmin from No 4 to access to Fore Street Car Park.
“The Order which commenced on January 26, 2025 and is currently in force for up to eighteen months will now continue until July 18, 2025. The prohibition will be in force 24 hours a day, weekends included.
“The Council is satisfied that this further restriction is necessary owing to engineering difficulties and the Order is needed due to building structural concerns.”
