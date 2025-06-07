ONE of Cornwall’s most beloved historic estates is set to take the national spotlight as Lanhydrock features in episode six of the BBC’s third series of Hidden Treasures of the National Trust, airing at 9pm on Thursday, June 20 on BBC Two.
The highly acclaimed series, narrated by actor Toby Jones, takes viewers behind the scenes at some of the UK’s most iconic National Trust properties. It offers a rare glimpse into the dedicated work of conservation experts, volunteers, and staff who preserve the stories, collections and architecture at over 500 sites across England, Wales and Northern Ireland. This season includes four National Trust properties from the South West, with Lanhydrock, near Bodmin taking centre stage in episode six.
At the heart of Lanhydrock’s episode is the spectacular restoration of its Long Gallery ceiling — a 35-metre (116-foot) Jacobean masterpiece of decorative plasterwork that took months to clean and conserve. Dating from between 1620 and 1640, the ceiling was originally commissioned by Lanhydrock’s then-owner, John Robartes. It features 24 intricately detailed panels inspired by stories from the Old Testament, including Adam and Eve, Noah’s Ark, the Life of Jacob, and David and Goliath.
Surrounding the panels are more than 350 exquisitely moulded animals, mythical beasts, and botanical designs — all of which required delicate cleaning and careful repair following centuries of dirt, discolouration and deterioration.
“We’re so excited that viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at this truly unique restoration project,” said Olivia Pavey, Visitor Operations and Experience Manager at Lanhydrock. “The conservation team did an incredible job returning the ceiling to its former glory, and it’s brilliant that their hard work and dedication will be highlighted in this episode.”
But the ceiling isn’t the only Lanhydrock treasure to get the conservation treatment. The episode also follows the painstaking restoration of the Antwerp Cabinet — a richly decorated piece of furniture dating to around 1660. The cabinet underwent more than 275 hours of conservation and research at the Royal Oak Foundation Studio at Knole, supported by funding from the Royal Oak Foundation. The result showcases some of the finest craftsmanship and luxurious materials of the period.
Another highlight from the episode includes a delicate and rare 17th-century embroidered prayer book, believed to have belonged to John and Lucy Robartes, acquired around 1634. Adorned with intricate gold and silver threadwork, the book’s fragile condition prompted a visit to the University of Exeter for a specialist scan to assess the damage and determine if restoration and return to display were possible.
“It has been wonderful to see these treasured items from Lanhydrock’s collection brought back to life by skilled conservators,” said Nicola Heald, Senior House and Collections Manager. “It is fascinating to see the techniques and processes used, and we hope those watching will be as intrigued as we were.”
Lanhydrock House is open daily from 11am to 5pm, offering visitors the chance to explore its grand rooms, stunning gardens and, of course, the newly restored treasures. For more information, visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/lanhydrock.
