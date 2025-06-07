But the ceiling isn’t the only Lanhydrock treasure to get the conservation treatment. The episode also follows the painstaking restoration of the Antwerp Cabinet — a richly decorated piece of furniture dating to around 1660. The cabinet underwent more than 275 hours of conservation and research at the Royal Oak Foundation Studio at Knole, supported by funding from the Royal Oak Foundation. The result showcases some of the finest craftsmanship and luxurious materials of the period.