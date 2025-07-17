ONE lucky person is guaranteed to win a spectacular home on the North Cornwall coast, worth over £3-million—along with £250,000 in cash—as part of a new prize draw raising funds for FareShare.
The winner of the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Cornwall, will get the keys to a luxurious four-bedroom property that boasts uninterrupted views across Porthcothan Bay and out to the Atlantic Ocean.
The stunning property is just a short walk from the golden sands of Porthcothan Bay - a quiet cove between Padstow and Newquay that forms part of the famed “Seven Bays for Seven Days."
Set in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the house enjoys direct access to the South West Coast Path—offering some of the most breathtaking coastal walks in the country, with panoramic views across National Trust land.
The house comes mortgage-free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered. The winner is also given £250,000 in cash to help them settle in and can decide to either live in the house, rent it out for a supplementary income, or sell it.
If the winner decides to keep the property, the £250,000 would enable them to run the house for many years. The house also comes with £150,000 worth of furnishings, ready for the winner to enjoy the day they get the keys.
If the winner decides to rent it out, local estate agents estimate that the property could achieve a long-term rental value of £3,500 per month.
As well as making its Grand Prize Winner a multimillionaire, the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Cornwall, will raise money for FareShare.
FareShare is the UK’s leading food redistribution charity. It works to rescue good surplus food and deliver it to 8,000 charities and community groups across the country, to help create meals, connections and offer vital support to people experiencing food insecurity.
The money raised by the Omaze Community will help FareShare to deliver surplus food to communities and people across the UK, harnessing the power of food to change lives. The food provided by FareShare will reach schools, homelessness shelters, refuges, youth groups and community centres in every corner of the country. With the support of the Omaze Community, FareShare will reach over 1-million people in 2025, helping them access healthy food and vital support.
The partnership with Omaze is backed by broadcaster and FareShare supporter, James May.
James said: “I’m chuffed to be supporting FareShare as part of this Omaze campaign. Food waste has bothered me ever since I was a kid – there’s tonnes of it and there are people who desperately need it. So it can either be redistributed or thrown in the bin… it’s a bit of a no-brainer.
“I’ve been a volunteer driver for FareShare’s network partner, The Felix Project, since the pandemic and I really enjoy my shifts where I get to drive around London helping people. By entering the Cornwall House Draw, you’ll be helping to fight food waste and feed people, what’s not to love?”
