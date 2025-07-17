The money raised by the Omaze Community will help FareShare to deliver surplus food to communities and people across the UK, harnessing the power of food to change lives. The food provided by FareShare will reach schools, homelessness shelters, refuges, youth groups and community centres in every corner of the country. With the support of the Omaze Community, FareShare will reach over 1-million people in 2025, helping them access healthy food and vital support.