Despite calls for controversial duo Bob Vylan to be banned from playing this year’s Boardmasters event in Cornwall, the festival has said their performance on the main stage will definitely go ahead. However, the festival organisers face a licensing hearing due to the decision.
The punk band were hit by a backlash after their controversial chanting of “death, death to the IDF [Israel Defence Forces]” during a BBC televised appearance at the Glastonbury festival last month. It led to the cancellation of other festival appearance in this country and having their US visas revoked, scuppering an American tour.
They have also just been pulled as the support act on a European tour by Gogol Bordello after a promoter and venues refused to work with them.
Boardmasters, at Watergate Bay, remains the only UK festival Bob Vylan will play this summer, despite requests from some members of the public for them to be dropped. Cornwall Council has received a licensing review application concerning the festival due to the duo’s appearance. Any hearing will take place after this year’s event, which takes place on August 6 to 10.
Andrea Hogan, press officer for Reform UK in Cornwall, has previously said: “Bob Vylan’s presence at Boardmasters threatens to tarnish our festival’s spirit, turning a celebration of music into a platform for his divisive agenda. We cannot allow this to happen in our home, where our children dance, our communities unite and our values shine.
“Join us in demanding that Boardmasters remove Bob Vylan from the 2025 line-up. Cornwall deserves better than hate. Let’s protect our festival, our values and our proud Cornish spirit. Together, we can keep Watergate Bay a place of joy, not division.”
A member of the public contacted us yesterday (Wednesday, July 16) to say: “Bob Vylan were condemned by all sides of the political divide. The BBC have had to account for their involvement. They remain under investigation by the anti-terrorist police BUT they remain slated for Boardmasters who have not responded to me.
“The BBC, in the form of Radio 1, will be broadcasting from the festival. As it stands, the sole venue across the world which is welcoming this hate band is in our beautiful county.”
Following the Glastonbury controversy, Bob Vylan said they had been “targeted for speaking up”. An Instagram post stated: “We are not for the death of Jews, Arabs or any other race or group of people. We are for the dismantling of a violent military machine. We are a distraction from the story and whatever sanctions we receive will be a distraction.”
The band, who have previously performed on Boardmasters’ smaller Land of Saints stage, will make their first main stage appearance at the Cornish festival at 5pm on Sunday, August 10 before the likes of The Prodigy.
They are also listed as playing the All Together Now festival in Ireland on August 3 but their name no longer appears on the festival website. If they have been pulled, that will mean Boardmasters will be their only remaining show anywhere in the world this year.
A spokesperson for Boardmasters told us: “We can confirm that a licensing review application has been submitted by a member of the public in anticipation of this year’s Boardmasters festival, specifically relating to the scheduled performance by the artist Bob Vylan.
“Due to statutory timelines any formal hearing will take place after this year’s festival. As such, this year’s event will not be affected by the review process and will go ahead as planned.
“We are working closely with the licensing authority and relevant partners to understand and respond to the issues raised. Following productive meetings with Devon and Cornwall Police and relevant partners from our Safety Advisory Group, we now have an agreed plan in place that ensures the event continues to meet the highest standards of safety, compliance, and community accountability.
“Boardmasters is committed to being a space where people from all backgrounds feel welcome and safe. We do not tolerate hate speech, incitement to violence or behaviour that puts anyone at risk, and we will continue to uphold these principles throughout the event and beyond.
“Our decision to proceed with the performance reflects a balance of factors, including the festival’s careful consideration of recent concerns, our ongoing dialogue with stakeholders and the band’s agreement to the terms of their participation. We have been clear with the band and their representatives about our expectations particularly the importance of maintaining a respectful and safe environment for everyone attending, working at or involved in the festival.
“Boardmasters remains focused on delivering a safe, respectful and well-managed event, and we will continue to engage transparently as the licensing process progresses.”
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson added: “Every year we work closely alongside the Boardmasters organisers and a number of partner agencies in support of a safe and smooth-running festival. Police provide guidance and advice on areas including the law, licensing and safeguarding both before and during the event. We also deploy teams on the ground for the duration of the festival.
“Our priority is the safety of those attending, those working at the event and the local communities, and we will take proportionate action in relation to reported crimes or incidents. We look forward to welcoming Boardmasters back to Cornwall in August.”
Decisions about who performs at the festival are down to the Boardmasters organisers and not Devon and Cornwall Police.
