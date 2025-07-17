New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: The Beach Cafe at Beach Cafe, Porthluney Beach, Caerhays, St Austell; rated on June 25
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 2: The Peterville Inn at Peterville Inn, Peterville, St Agnes, Cornwall; rated on June 25