The free community event is hosted by the Looe Marine Conservation Group in partnership with Cornwall Wildlife Trust.
Taking place from 12.15pm to 3pm at Hannafore Beach in Looe, the safari invites participants aged nine and above to dive beneath the surface and discover the vibrant marine life hidden just off the coast.
From seaweed forests and seagrass beds to colourful anemones, crabs, and other fascinating creatures, the event promises an eye-opening experience in one of Cornwall’s most beautiful coastal locations.
“This is a chance for people of all ages to connect with the incredible marine life right on their doorstep,” said organisers. "We’ll be exploring everything from cracking crabs to spectacular seagrass meadows."
Although the event is free, spaces are limited and booking is essential. Participants must be able to swim, and all children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult—both in and out of the water.
Snorkellers are encouraged to bring their own kit, including mask, snorkel, fins, wetsuit, and boots. However, equipment can be borrowed if arranged during booking. The meeting point is on the beach by the slipway, where participants should look for the Looe MCG and Cornwall Wildlife Trust gazebo.
Parking is available along Marine Drive and nearby public car parks. Final event details will be emailed to attendees by Thursday, July 24.
Funded by the Your Shore project, the event aims to raise awareness of marine conservation while fostering community engagement with the natural environment.
For bookings or enquiries, participants are encouraged to contact event organiser Gemma Newman at [email protected].
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.