LOCAL residents are invited to attend a public meeting about future plans for the parish of Penzance.
Organised by Penzance Council, the Annual Town Meeting will include updates on key projects and offer members of the community the opportunity to ask questions.
Taking place in The Main Hall of St John’s Hall on Thursday, May 29 at 7pm, the meeting will be a chance to meet the newly elected town councillors and get an overview of the work of Penzance Council from the past year, as well as hearing about plans for the future. It is also an opportunity for residents to raise matters with the council and ask questions.
This year, Penzance Council will be joined by representatives of Penzance Regeneration Company and Penzance BID, who will be giving updates on projects including Market House, the Bouldering Centre, and the sustainable travel network. Other topics covered will include anti-social behaviour, upcoming town festivals, and the Penzance Council 2025/26 budget.
After the presentations, the floor will be open for a Q&A session. Grant recipients from the past year will also be giving presentations on how Penzance Council’s grant funding has been used to help local residents and the local environment.
Residents of Penzance Parish including Newlyn, Mousehole, Paul, Heamoor, Gulval and Eastern Green, can submit questions to the council by emailing [email protected] in advance of the meeting, or are welcome to ask questions at the event following the presentations.
A transcript of all questions and responses will be published on the Penzance Council website after the meeting.