IT was a long way from the quiet harbours of Cornwall to the bright lights of Aberdeen, but for Matilda Phillips and Will Jaycock, it was a journey well worth making.
As the heart and soul behind the Young Fishermen Network (YFN), the duo made the trip north in anticipation of the 2025 Fishing News Awards, where their grassroots initiative had been nominated for the prestigious Initiative of the Year award.
Arriving with hopeful hearts and sea-salt in their veins, Matilda, the network’s dedicated coordinator, and Will, the YFN representative for Looe, found themselves surrounded by some of the most respected names in the industry.
However, when their names were called, and they stood before the audience as winners, the applause was a tidal wave of recognition for their tireless work.
“We are absolutely thrilled that our work in recruiting and retaining young talent in the industry has been recognised,” said Matilda. “This award isn’t just for us – it’s for everyone who’s helped us build this incredible community.”
Since its founding, the Young Fishermen Network has become a beacon for young people in the fishing industry. Through community events, school outreach, and compelling digital content, the network has shown that fishing isn’t just a job – it’s a way of life.
From sharing stories on Instagram to documenting daily life at sea on YouTube, YFN has cast a wide net, drawing attention to a sustainable and rewarding career path often overlooked.
With the award now proudly in hand, Matilda and Will have returned to Cornwall not only as representatives of the future of British fishing, but as proof that with passion and perseverance, young voices can shape the tides of an industry.
To follow their journey and dive deeper into the world of young commercial fishermen, visit @youngfishermennetwork on Instagram and YouTube.