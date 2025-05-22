A DYNAMIC new arts partnership has been launched in South East Cornwall, uniting three local venues in a joint effort to enrich the region’s cultural offerings and make event discovery and booking easier than ever.
The collaboration – bringing together The Piggery at Hole, Jopes Music, and St Germans Priory – aims to create a unified cultural hub under the banner of South East Cornwall Arts (SECA).
A key feature of the initiative is a newly-launched webpage that offers a streamlined ticketing system, allowing users to explore and book a wide range of concerts, performances and workshops at all three venues.
The user-friendly platform includes detailed event information, artist profiles, venue locations and multiple ticket pricing tiers, helping locals and visitors alike plan cultural outings with ease. The site also features a joint mailing list for personalised updates and event recommendations.
Revd Michael Johnson of St Germans Priory said: “We have been a landmark of Cornish culture for more than 1,000 years. Now we are partnering with local artists and venues to promote grassroots music for the years to come!”
Karen and Matthew Patrick, owners of The Piggery at Hole in St Neot, added: “We’ve hosted folk, world, and classical concerts in our intimate rural venue for years. Through SECA, we’re thrilled to extend access and support even more local artists.”
Jopes Music co-founders Nick and Sally Beach also voiced their excitement: “This partnership allows us to reach wider audiences and continue our mission of promoting classical music in Cornwall and Devon.”
Funded by Arts Council England, Cornwall Council and the Carew Pole Trust, SECA places a strong emphasis on accessibility and community engagement. An accessibility officer has been appointed to ensure events are inclusive and affordable.
Upcoming events include Cohen Braithwaite-Kilcoyne on June 14 at The Piggery, followed by Music and Pictures with the Jopes Chamber Orchestra on June 27 at St Germans Priory.