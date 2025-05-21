LOOKING for family fun this half term?
Better leisure centres across Cornwall are packed with activities to keep everyone active!
From junior gym and soft play to swimming, trampolining and short sports courses, there’s something for all ages and energy levels. With demand expected to be high, early online booking is a must.
Run by GLL, Better centres can be found in Bude, Saltash, Liskeard, St Austell, Bodmin, Newquay, Truro, Helston and St Ives.
Facilities vary but include swimming pools, gyms, and fitness studios – with Bodmin boasting tennis courts and Newquay offering an action-packed trampoline park.
“There’s plenty to enjoy, rain or shine,” said GLL senior manager Amelia Kitchen. “From flumes and water features to fidget ladders and soft play zones, our centres have something for everyone.”