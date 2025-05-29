Perhaps affected by this double tragedy during her life, before Elizabeth Finnimore died at the age of 80, she requested ‘no flowers or cards’ at her funeral. And the simple inscription on a headstone in Lanchard Cemetery in Station Road is ‘In affectionate remembrance of William H. Finnimore U.M.F.C. Minister. Also of Elizabeth, widow of the above, born July 27, 1836, Died March 3, 1917.’