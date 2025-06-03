FEATURING over 800 cars of all marques, the Classic & American Car Show and Summer Fair returns to Mount Edgcumbe Country Park on Sunday, August 3.
Indulge in a day of nostalgia as visitors explore a wide range of iconic American and classic cars, lovingly restored to their former glory. From sleek muscle cars to elegant vintage models, retro, modified, and newer models to boot, this event promises to delight car enthusiasts of all ages.
Visitors can immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere as you wander through rows of meticulously maintained vehicles, each with its own unique story to tell. Chat with passionate car owners, swap stories, and gain insights into the world of automotive restoration.
Its not just a classic car show, the summer fair has something for everyone and a fairground to keep the children entertained, there will even be a car boot section. The event boast in excess of 100 stall holders, selling craft, clothing, hats, fudge and jewellery, paddle-boards, clocks and candles
In addition to the car display, there will be live music, delicious food and exciting activities for the whole family. Take a break from admiring the wheels to enjoy a picnic on the park grounds or try your hand at some fun games and competitions.
The event is formally opened at 11am, but visitors can arrive from 9am when the fair and car park opens. It is estimated that in excess of around 10,000 visitors attend our show each year.
Advance online registration for the car show is open and organisers highly recommend people that they book in advance to guarantee their spot.
All proceeds from this event are split between the two organising charities, Cornwall Hospice Care and the Friends of Mount Edgcumbe.
For more information, visit: www.cornwallhospicecare.co.uk/support-us/classic-car-show/
