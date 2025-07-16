A village’s carnival day was hailed as a success by its organisers.

St Tudy Carnival saw a bright array of participants, all doing their bit to impress the judges and attendees, with the ‘big carnival in a small village’ hailed as a success.

A spokesperson for the organisers said after the event: “What an awesome day! It was a day filled with laughter, smiles and superb costumes!

“We wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone who came out to support this brilliant day - we hope you had the best time.

“A massive thank you to all our entries, our vendors and stall holders - you guys smashed it!

“We also wanted to thank all our volunteers who help us with setting up, clearing down, breakfasts, quizzes, raffles etcetera.”