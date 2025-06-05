A PIECE of land with planning permission for up to four homes is up for auction in Cornwall.
Developers are expected to show an interest in the freehold quarter of an acre off Cuddra Road, St Austell.
The land has a guide price of £120,000-plus and is about 100 metres from the A390 Holmbush Road.
The site is being auctioned jointly by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers and KLP Kitchener on Thursday, June 12.
Clive Emson auction appraiser James Lofthouse said: “This well-located parcel of land is situated on the fringe of a recent new-build residential development.
“A short length of tarmac spur road with kerbing has been constructed from Cuddra Road and forms the access into the site.”
