I work with children to undertake gardening and I have to carefully explain to them that to grow plants requires a whole number of stages from sowing seeds, to pricking out seedlings, to potting them on, to finally placing them in outside beds when conditions are right. I do understand their impatience for instant results. But I guess gardening mirrors our own lives where the achievements that we often feel proudest about are the ones that have taken huge effort and lots of time to perfect and realise. If everything was easy, where would be the challenge?